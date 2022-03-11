Fleur-de-Links, March 11: Cam Jordan, Ceedy Duce appear on Today Show

The Saints have restructured the contracts of Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon, freeing up nearly $12.5 million.

The Saints have also re-signed Carl Granderson and Jalen Dalton.

A look at Cameron Jordan’s and C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s appearance on the Today Show during the show’s taping at Jackson Square.

Jameis Winston remains the favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2022.

A look at which teams might be interested in Terron Armstead as he is about to hit free agency.

On a recent appearance on Inside Access, Sean Payton discussed working with Jameis Winston.

A clip of Gayle Benson’s interview from NFL 360 after she was the focus of an episode.

Former Saint back in New Orleans https://t.co/N4GzC8Vz39 — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) March 11, 2022