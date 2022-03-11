 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 11: Cam Jordan, Ceedy Duce appear on Today Show

Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Saints restructure 2 more players and return key depth pieces - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured the contracts of Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon, freeing up nearly $12.5 million.

The Saints have re-signed a pair of promising young defensive linemen. - NOLA

The Saints have also re-signed Carl Granderson and Jalen Dalton.

Photos: Cam Jordan, C.J. Gardner-Johnson visit Today Show in New Orleans - New Orleans Saints

A look at Cameron Jordan’s and C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s appearance on the Today Show during the show’s taping at Jackson Square.

Jameis Winston leads Teddy Bridgewater among New Orleans Saints’ best bets at QB - ESPN

Jameis Winston remains the favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2022.

2022 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for OT Terron Armstead - Pro Football Focus

A look at which teams might be interested in Terron Armstead as he is about to hit free agency.

Sean Payton on Jameis Winston: ‘Two Years Together Were Fantastic’ - Saints News Network

On a recent appearance on Inside Access, Sean Payton discussed working with Jameis Winston.

The Gift: Gayle Benson interview with NFL 360 - New Orleans Saints

A clip of Gayle Benson’s interview from NFL 360 after she was the focus of an episode.

