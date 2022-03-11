Fleur-de-Links, March 11: Cam Jordan, Ceedy Duce appear on Today Show

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints restructure 2 more players and return key depth pieces - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured the contracts of Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon, freeing up nearly $12.5 million.
The Saints have re-signed a pair of promising young defensive linemen. - NOLA
The Saints have also re-signed Carl Granderson and Jalen Dalton.
Photos: Cam Jordan, C.J. Gardner-Johnson visit Today Show in New Orleans - New Orleans Saints
A look at Cameron Jordan’s and C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s appearance on the Today Show during the show’s taping at Jackson Square.
Jameis Winston leads Teddy Bridgewater among New Orleans Saints’ best bets at QB - ESPN
Jameis Winston remains the favorite to be the starting quarterback for the Saints in 2022.
2022 NFL Free Agency: Top landing spots for OT Terron Armstead - Pro Football Focus
A look at which teams might be interested in Terron Armstead as he is about to hit free agency.
Sean Payton on Jameis Winston: ‘Two Years Together Were Fantastic’ - Saints News Network
On a recent appearance on Inside Access, Sean Payton discussed working with Jameis Winston.
The Gift: Gayle Benson interview with NFL 360 - New Orleans Saints
A clip of Gayle Benson’s interview from NFL 360 after she was the focus of an episode.
Former Saint back in New Orleans https://t.co/N4GzC8Vz39— Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) March 11, 2022
.@Saints owner Gayle Benson draws on her entrepreneurial roots and a unique brand of leadership as she makes a dramatic impact on the city of New Orleans. #WomensHistoryMonth @SlaterNFL— NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2022
Watch the full feature: https://t.co/LWWRxFR3ex pic.twitter.com/B3LdzkzkS0
TheCULTURE!!! https://t.co/H9hry0JWgh— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) March 10, 2022
