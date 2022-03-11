Saints have restructured RB Alvin Kamara’s contract

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have restructured RB Alvin Kamara contract by converting just over $10.4 million of his compensation for next season into a signing bonus. The move clears an additional $8.372 million in cap space.

The Saints have converted $10.465M of RB Alvin Kamara’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus, creating $8.372M in 2022 cap space, per source.



New Orleans continues to get closer to being under the cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2022

The Saints are still approximately $23 million over the cap so with the March 16th deadline quickly approaching, we can definitely expect more moves to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest updates.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl