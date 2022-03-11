 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saints have restructured RB Alvin Kamara’s contract

The move clears an additional $8.372 million in cap space.

By Tina Howell
/ new
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the New Orleans Saints have restructured RB Alvin Kamara contract by converting just over $10.4 million of his compensation for next season into a signing bonus. The move clears an additional $8.372 million in cap space.

The Saints are still approximately $23 million over the cap so with the March 16th deadline quickly approaching, we can definitely expect more moves to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest updates.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...