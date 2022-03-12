Craig Roberston Announces Retirement After 9 Seasons in the NFL

After 9 seasons in the NFL four with the Browns and the last five with the New Orleans Saints, former linebacker and specials teams standout Craig Robertson has announced his retirement earlier today. Robertson who came into the league in 2011 as an undrafted free agent from the University of North Texas signed with the team in 2016, and in 5 years has played in 78 games, started in 27 games during his first two years with the team. Craig was also a huge part in the locker room, served as a team captain for several years and really played a huge part in this team’s new identity and cultural turnaround.

Allen: “Probably one of the greatest, best leaders that we've had here at the Saints.” https://t.co/rx9m4CrODm — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) March 11, 2022

Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) announces his retirement from professional football



Story: https://t.co/kpwes3sFLp pic.twitter.com/kyCFIeTtIv — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 11, 2022

Whether it was him being the hype guy dancing on the sidelines, being the guy dancing around the locker room, or serving as a mentor for several of these younger guys on the roster starter or backup it didn’t matter to Craig, he accepted his role and executed it at the highest level possible. Robertson mentioned during his press conference that some teams did reach out during the Covid-19 ridden season to gauge interest and see if Robertson would come back, Robertson was “at peace and serenity” with the decision, and now the focus goes towards his wife, kids, and possibly coaching up some youth sports in his free time. As someone who watched Craig’s career a little closer than others, congrats on all you have done for this team and the game of football. Craig, enjoy your retirement and family, and from one UNT alum to another Go Mean Green.

