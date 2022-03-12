Saints restructure CB Marshon Lattimore’s contract

The New Orleans Saints have restructured the contract of star CB Marshon Lattimore, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The move turns $18.45 million of Lattimore’s base salary into a signing bonus, which created the equivalent amount in cap space. This has allowed the Saints to get down to roughly $5 million over the cap line, per NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill.

The #Saints restructured the contract of CB Marshon Lattimore for 2022, source said, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and creating $18.45M in cap space. Getting closer... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

Lattimore’s restructure has followed a string of other recent moves to help the team get under the new salary cap for 2022, which was set at $208.2 million earlier this month. To comply with the salary cap, the Saints must get under that amount by March 16th. They are now well on the way to doing so with only 5 million of an initial (roughly) 79 million to go. With this, one or two more contracts being restructured should be enough to send the Saints under the $208.2 amount, and anything beyond that they clear would allow them to sign free agents.

The following players have restructured so far this off-season:

Michael Thomas - $14.565 million

Ryan Ramczyk - $18,206,608

Andrus Peat - $9.73 million converted ($6 million freed up)

Malcolm Jenkins - $3.4 million

Cam Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon - $12,445,412 converted

Alvin Kamara - $10.465 million converted ($8.372 million freed up)

Marshon Lattimore - $18.45 million

Overall, as normal, we should expect the Saints to get under the cap for 2022, somewhat with ease as they have not had to cut or trade a player yet to get under. While they could do so to free up more cap space for free agents, they have not as of this moment. Per Nick Underhill as of the moment writing this, the Saints have moves available to get roughly $20 million under the salary cap without extending Terron Armstead.

The Saints have the moves available to get more than $20 million under the cap without extending Armstead. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 12, 2022

