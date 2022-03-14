2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker

It’s practically go time for the New Orleans Saints, as the official start of free agency opens this Wednesday. That’s when the official craziness ensues, and should be an interesting time for general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen as they piece together the 2022 squad. As always, we present to you a one-stop shop for all things related to the black and gold for free agency.
Saints cap space: (-$6,644,619) (per Spotrac)
Players under contract: 61 (per Spotrac)
Team needs: QB, WR, DT, TE, S, RB
Here’s a look at the team’s moves so far, which will be updated constantly.
Re-Signings and Offseason Tracker
- DT Albert Huggins re-signed on 1-year deal (article)
- QB Blake Bortles re-signed on 1-year futures deal (article)
- TE Juwan Johnson re-signed on 1-year deal (article)
- DE Carl Granderson re-signed on 1-year deal (article)
- DT Jalen Dalton re-signed on 1-year deal (article)
- OT Ethan Greenidge re-signed on 1-year deal (article)
New Players
- TBD
Rumors
- No tender extended to WR Deonte Harty yet (source)
- Deshaun Watson to meet with Saints in next 48 hours (source)
- QB Jameis Winston still viewed as likely to return to New Orleans (source)
- Saints made trade offer for QB Deshaun Watson (source)
- Saints have shown interest in QB Jimmy Garoppolo (source)
2022 Saints Free Agents
- S Marcus Williams
- OT Terron Armstead
- QB Jameis Winston
- CB PJ Williams
- LB Kwon Alexander
- WR Tre’Quan Smith
- OL Caleb Benenoch
- RB/WR Ty Montgomery
- WR Kenny Stills
- S Jeff Heath
- OT Jordan Mills
- QB Trevor Siemian
- CB Ken Crawley
- DT Jalyn Holmes
- DT Christian Ringo
- WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
- TE Garrett Griffin
- WR Deonte Harty
- DT Shy Tuttle
Saints-related NFL Free Agent News
- Trade cost for Deshaun Watson expected to be at least three first-round picks (source)
- WR Jarvis Landry released by Brown (source)
Reserve/Future Deals
- QB Blake Bortles
- WR Kawaan Baker
- LB Sharif Finch
- OT Jerald Hawkins
- DT Braxton Hoyett
- DB Dylan Mabin
- DB Jordan Miller
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- WR Easop Winston
- C Cohl Cabral
- DT Malcolm Roach
- S Bracey Thompson
- WR Kevin White
- TE Ethan Wolf
- WR Jalen McCleskey
- RB Josh Adams
- WR Kirk Merritt
Draft Picks
- First round, 18th overall
- Second round, 49th overall
- Third round, 80th overall
- Third round, 99th overall
- Fourth round, 118th overall
- Fifth round, 153rd overall
- Seventh round, 215th overall
Free Agent Coverage
