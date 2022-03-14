2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker

It’s practically go time for the New Orleans Saints, as the official start of free agency opens this Wednesday. That’s when the official craziness ensues, and should be an interesting time for general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen as they piece together the 2022 squad. As always, we present to you a one-stop shop for all things related to the black and gold for free agency.

Saints cap space: (-$6,644,619) (per Spotrac)

Players under contract: 61 (per Spotrac)

Team needs: QB, WR, DT, TE, S, RB

Here’s a look at the team’s moves so far, which will be updated constantly.

Re-Signings and Offseason Tracker

DT Albert Huggins re-signed on 1-year deal (article)

QB Blake Bortles re-signed on 1-year futures deal (article)

TE Juwan Johnson re-signed on 1-year deal (article)

DE Carl Granderson re-signed on 1-year deal (article)

DT Jalen Dalton re-signed on 1-year deal (article)

OT Ethan Greenidge re-signed on 1-year deal (article)

New Players

TBD

Rumors

No tender extended to WR Deonte Harty yet (source)

Deshaun Watson to meet with Saints in next 48 hours (source)

QB Jameis Winston still viewed as likely to return to New Orleans (source)

Saints made trade offer for QB Deshaun Watson (source)

Saints have shown interest in QB Jimmy Garoppolo (source)

2022 Saints Free Agents

S Marcus Williams

OT Terron Armstead

QB Jameis Winston

CB PJ Williams

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Tre’Quan Smith

OL Caleb Benenoch

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

WR Kenny Stills

S Jeff Heath

OT Jordan Mills

QB Trevor Siemian

CB Ken Crawley

DT Jalyn Holmes

DT Christian Ringo

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

TE Garrett Griffin

WR Deonte Harty

DT Shy Tuttle

Saints-related NFL Free Agent News

Trade cost for Deshaun Watson expected to be at least three first-round picks (source)

WR Jarvis Landry released by Brown (source)

Reserve/Future Deals

WR Kawaan Baker

LB Sharif Finch

OT Jerald Hawkins

DT Braxton Hoyett

DB Dylan Mabin

DB KeiVarae Russell

WR Easop Winston

C Cohl Cabral

DT Malcolm Roach

S Bracey Thompson

WR Kevin White

TE Ethan Wolf

WR Jalen McCleskey

RB Josh Adams

WR Kirk Merritt

Draft Picks

First round, 18th overall

Second round, 49th overall

Third round, 80th overall

Third round, 99th overall

Fourth round, 118th overall

Fifth round, 153rd overall

Seventh round, 215th overall

