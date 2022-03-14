Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Steve Gleason raises millions for charity

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints have restructured RB Alvin Kamara’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract, converting more than $10 million to a signing bonus, clearing just over $8 million in cap space.
Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon - NFL.com
The Saints have reportedly made an offer for Deshaun Watson; Watson is expected to meet with the Saints very soon.
Saints restructure CB Marshon Lattimore’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured Marshon Lattimore’s contract, reportedly clearing nearly $18.5 million in cap space.
Steve Gleason the brightest of the many Game Changer Gala stars, helping raise $2.5 million - NOLA
Steve Gleason spoke at the Game Changer Gala in New Orleans, raising $2.5 million for Team Gleason and Answer ALS.
Mark Ingram returned home at the perfect time in 2021 - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at how Mark Ingram’s return to the Saints in 2021 impacted the team.
3 Most Likely Teddy Bridgewater Destinations in 2022 NFL Free Agency - FanDuel
The Saints are named as one of the most likely landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater in the upcoming free agency.
Craig Roberston Announces Retirement After 9 Seasons in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
Linebacker Craig Robertson has announced his retirement after 9 seasons in the NFL, the last 5 of which were with the Saints.
Our Man Of The Year @camjordan94 is at @TeamGleason’s Game Changer Gala,— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 13, 2022
Host of the event @christuckerreal is a fan pic.twitter.com/QanNYa5K4i
The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022
Tyrann Mathieu is (-120) to join the New Orleans Saints (@bovada) pic.twitter.com/ZWImgGi81h— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) March 11, 2022
