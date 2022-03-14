Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Steve Gleason raises millions for charity

The Saints have restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract, converting more than $10 million to a signing bonus, clearing just over $8 million in cap space.

The Saints have reportedly made an offer for Deshaun Watson; Watson is expected to meet with the Saints very soon.

The Saints have restructured Marshon Lattimore’s contract, reportedly clearing nearly $18.5 million in cap space.

Steve Gleason spoke at the Game Changer Gala in New Orleans, raising $2.5 million for Team Gleason and Answer ALS.

A look at how Mark Ingram’s return to the Saints in 2021 impacted the team.

The Saints are named as one of the most likely landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater in the upcoming free agency.

Linebacker Craig Robertson has announced his retirement after 9 seasons in the NFL, the last 5 of which were with the Saints.

Our Man Of The Year @camjordan94 is at @TeamGleason’s Game Changer Gala,



Host of the event @christuckerreal is a fan pic.twitter.com/QanNYa5K4i — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 13, 2022

The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022