Fleur-de-Links, March 14: Steve Gleason raises millions for charity

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Answer ALS And Team Gleason’s Game Changer Gala Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints have restructured RB Alvin Kamara’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured Alvin Kamara’s contract, converting more than $10 million to a signing bonus, clearing just over $8 million in cap space.

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon - NFL.com

The Saints have reportedly made an offer for Deshaun Watson; Watson is expected to meet with the Saints very soon.

Saints restructure CB Marshon Lattimore’s contract - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured Marshon Lattimore’s contract, reportedly clearing nearly $18.5 million in cap space.

Steve Gleason the brightest of the many Game Changer Gala stars, helping raise $2.5 million - NOLA

Steve Gleason spoke at the Game Changer Gala in New Orleans, raising $2.5 million for Team Gleason and Answer ALS.

Mark Ingram returned home at the perfect time in 2021 - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at how Mark Ingram’s return to the Saints in 2021 impacted the team.

3 Most Likely Teddy Bridgewater Destinations in 2022 NFL Free Agency - FanDuel

The Saints are named as one of the most likely landing spots for Teddy Bridgewater in the upcoming free agency.

Craig Roberston Announces Retirement After 9 Seasons in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

Linebacker Craig Robertson has announced his retirement after 9 seasons in the NFL, the last 5 of which were with the Saints.

