Saints place second round tender on Deonte Harty, per reports

The Saints make their first highlighted move at the start of free agency as they have placed a second round tender on All-Pro WR/PR Deonte Harty, who became a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

The Saints are tendering Deonte Harty at the second-round level, per source. He'll cost $3.9 million. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 14, 2022

The second round tender comes at the price of $3.986 million. Other teams are still able to submit offer sheets to Harty with the Saints having the ability to match their offer to maintain him. If the team chooses not to match, they would receive a second round pick as compensation for the player.

It is possible that teams would be willing to offer Harty and be comfortable giving up draft capital for him as he has cemented himself as a top tier returner/gadget player in the league. With that being said, the Saints can still hammer out a long-term deal with Harty if they choose to do.

We’ll see how active teams will be regarding this move as free agency continues