Brady returns, and the Saints are ready

After only officially being in retirement for 40 days, the NFL’s most decorated quarterback has returned to the game he loves. Tom Brady will once again don the red and white colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season. Unless poverty and bad luck strikes Tampa Bay out of nowhere, Brady will most likely lead this team to another post season appearance. The road to post season glory will not be an easy one as Tampa Bay will have to deal with a vaunted opponent and one that has given them trouble time after time: The New Orleans Saints.

The Past

Since Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay, the Saints have gone 4-1 in all of their meetings. Most of this credit goes to the new head coach Dennis Allen, who was the defensive coordinator at the time. Dennis Allen’s ability to create pressure Brady could not overcome with the front four would lead to the success New Orleans has had over not only Tom Brady, but the entirety of the Buccaneers’ offense.

The strength of the New Orleans defense reached far beyond just Tom Brady. Veteran TE Rob Gronkowski routinely comes up short against the Saints defense. Mike Evans continuously has his hands full with Marshon Lattimore in coverage against him. If history is anything to go off of, the defensive schemes that Dennis Allen creates twice a year to combat the explosive Bucs offense will most likely continue into next season.

Can Dennis Allen keep the streak going?

With Dennis Allen assuming his new role as head coach of the 2022 New Orleans Saints, one would assume that his track record against the Bucs will only grow positively. The last time that the Saints and Buccaneers squared off, Dennis Allen acted as head coach in place of Sean Payton while he battled COVID-19. During this game, Allen’s team would completely shut out the Bucs for 4 quarters of football. An impressive feat as the entire sports world chose Tampa Bay to blow out the Saints, except our very own Drew Brees.

Well, Drew Brees called it. #Saints beat the Bucs in convincing fashion. pic.twitter.com/AGayHvaRQc — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 20, 2021

Anticipation is great, but only time will tell whether or not the Saints will continue to have Brady’s number. It will sure be a fun ride and we will be right here to cover all of the action when the season starts.

