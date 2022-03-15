Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints interested in former Cleveland Browns wide receiver

New Orleans Saints News:
2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
Report: Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with ‘top people’ from the Saints, Panthers - Yahoo! Sports
Deshaun Watson reportedly met with both MIckey Loomis and new head coach Dennis Allen in virtual meetings.
Report: Teddy Bridgewater to Sign Dolphins Contract to Be Backup to Tua Tagovailoa - Bleacher Report
Despite some reports connecting Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints, Bridgewater has signed with the Miami Dolphins.
Saints reportedly pursuing free agent WR Jarvis Landry - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports seem to indicate that the Saints are one of the teams most interested in former Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks move up to select Malik Willis; Jordan Davis a risk or reward? - CBS Sports
In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Saints draft Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
Saints place second round tender on Deonte Harty, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly placed a second round tender on Deonte Harty.
In adding safety Justin Reid, Chiefs find their replacement for Tyrann Mathieu - The Athletic
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Justin Reid, freeing up Tyrann Mathieu to move to the Saints after both parties seemed interested in making a deal.
Love y’all more than ya know! A Saint forever https://t.co/AM6JrMmcIZ— Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) March 13, 2022
That’s my dawg!!!! Helluva career!!! https://t.co/HibOGWm4FP— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 11, 2022
Mrs. Benson, Roger Goodell, and #Saints Man of the Year @CamJordan94 attended @AnswerALS / @TeamGleason's Game Changer Gala on Saturday.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 15, 2022
The event, hosted by @christuckerreal, raised $2.5 million for ALS research
Photos: https://t.co/dka6kddHOz#NoWhiteFlags | @SteveGleason pic.twitter.com/2jBM1Y2Tqu
