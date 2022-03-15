Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints interested in former Cleveland Browns wide receiver

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

Deshaun Watson reportedly met with both MIckey Loomis and new head coach Dennis Allen in virtual meetings.

Despite some reports connecting Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints, Bridgewater has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Reports seem to indicate that the Saints are one of the teams most interested in former Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Saints draft Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Saints have reportedly placed a second round tender on Deonte Harty.

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Justin Reid, freeing up Tyrann Mathieu to move to the Saints after both parties seemed interested in making a deal.