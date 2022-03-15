 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 15: Saints interested in former Cleveland Browns wide receiver

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

Report: Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with ‘top people’ from the Saints, Panthers - Yahoo! Sports

Deshaun Watson reportedly met with both MIckey Loomis and new head coach Dennis Allen in virtual meetings.

Report: Teddy Bridgewater to Sign Dolphins Contract to Be Backup to Tua Tagovailoa - Bleacher Report

Despite some reports connecting Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints, Bridgewater has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Saints reportedly pursuing free agent WR Jarvis Landry - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports seem to indicate that the Saints are one of the teams most interested in former Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks move up to select Malik Willis; Jordan Davis a risk or reward? - CBS Sports

In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports, the Saints draft Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Saints place second round tender on Deonte Harty, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly placed a second round tender on Deonte Harty.

In adding safety Justin Reid, Chiefs find their replacement for Tyrann Mathieu - The Athletic

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Justin Reid, freeing up Tyrann Mathieu to move to the Saints after both parties seemed interested in making a deal.

