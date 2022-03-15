Former Saints Safety Marcus Williams agrees to a five-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per reports

Now former New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Williams is reportedly on his way to being a Baltimore Raven. Williams has agreed to terms with the Ravens on a massive five-year deal worth $70 million dollars. It was also reported that the Saints and Jets were also in the mix. The Saints 2017 draft class has cemented themselves as one of the best groups of all time now that Williams has received his payday, the success of the class has been so good the Saints couldn't keep them all.

Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

The Saints now have a large hole at their safety position and have been tied to safety Tyrann Mathieu. The Ravens were another team heavily invested in Mathieu but now with the Williams deal, they have addressed that spot. Once the Saints address their QB position, expect them to go after a guy like Mathieu. Other potential names available are Marcus Maye and Jordan Whitehead, among many others.

Depending on how the Saints spend the rest of the offseason, they would be in a good position to receive a 2023 3rd-round compensatory pick for the loss of Marcus Williams.

