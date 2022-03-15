Saints have restructured Marcus Davenport and are officially under the cap

The New Orleans Saints converted over $8 million of Davenport’s $9.5 million salary into a signing bonus on Tuesday. This move created roughly $6.8M in the team’s 2022 salary cap space, per Adam Schefter.

Davenport was entering the final year of his deal and due $9.5M on the fifth-year option. New Orleans also added four void years onto the end to spread out the savings.

These following players have restructured so far this off-season:

Michael Thomas - $14.565 million

Ryan Ramczyk - $18,206,608

Andrus Peat - $9.73 million converted ($6 million freed up)

Malcolm Jenkins - $3.4 million

Cam Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon - $12,445,412 converted

Alvin Kamara - $10.465 million converted ($8.372 million freed up)

Marshon Lattimore - $18.45 million

Marcus Davenport - $6.8 million of cap space freed up

The Saints began the off-season roughly $75-$79M over the cap, which is now a thing of the past. The Saints have accomplished this without cutting or trading one player. We should expect more moves dedicated to creating more cap space soon and even bigger changes to the roster, as the QB situation is still up in the air.

Stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest news on the New Orleans Saints.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel