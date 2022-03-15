Saints extend CB Bradley Roby, per report

After a recent restructure to DE Marcus Davenport’s 2022 contract, the New Orleans Saints were practically under the 2022 salary cap but for a second round tender on WR Deonte Harty.

That should be fully resolved now, as an extension of CB Bradley Roby should reduce his 2022 salary cap hit to get the Saints officially under the cap, likely with upwards of $5 million dollars or more to spare.

The #Saints and CB Bradley Roby have agreed to terms on a contract extension, source said. He’ll stay in New Orleans on a new deal, while giving the team cap space. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Roby was set to count $9 million dollars against the cap in 2022, but his salary was not guaranteed, leading many to speculate that a release, restructure, or extension was in the cards soon.

With the New Orleans Saints said to be all-in on QB Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans reportedly interested in young players on rookie contracts, it is yet to be determined what, if anything, this extension means for the future of CB Paulson Adebo in New Orleans.

Stay tuned for more details.