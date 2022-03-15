Saints sign S Marcus Maye, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a deal with former Florida Gator and New York Jet Safety Marcus Maye. They have agreed on a three-year deal worth $28.5M with $15M guaranteed money. The Saints have now made their first official agreement with a free agent.

Former #Jets franchised tagged S Marcus Maye is signing with the #Saints, per me and @MikeGarafolo. They get their big-ticket free agent in the secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Marcus Maye was playing on the franchise tag for the Jets this past season, Maye started 6 games for the Jets this year before suffering a season-ending injury. Maye tore his Achilles on the Thursday night football against the Colts and has been rehabbing ever since. In his five seasons with the Jets, Maye started 60 games, grabbed 6 interceptions and 24 passes defended. The Saints have filled their void at safety within the day. Maye also played at Florida with current Saint C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Maye enters an elite Saints secondary that's ready to win now, with more moves to come.

