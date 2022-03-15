POLL: Grade the Marcus Maye signing

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly going to lose star safety Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens once free agency officially begins, which was set to leave a giant hole on the back end of the New Orleans secondary.

But not so fast.

According to reports, the Saints are going to bring in safety Marcus Maye on a three-year deal to replace the departing Williams. Like Marcus Williams, Marcus Maye played on a franchise tag last season but was given the opportunity to test the free agency waters this offseason. While Marcus Williams cashed in on a five-year deal for $50 million dollars, Marcus Maye (three years older) is reportedly getting a three-year deal for $28.5 million. The Saints still have plenty of work to do this offseason, but the safety position has at least been addressed.

With that context in mind, how would you grade the Saints signing of Marcus Maye? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.