Fleur-de-Links, March 16: Saints sign first free agent

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
Former Saints Safety Marcus Williams agrees to a five-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Marcus Williams, who has been with the Saints since the Saints drafted him in 2017, has signed a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
Saints have restructured Marcus Davenport and are officially under the cap - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints converted more than $8 million of Marcus Davenport’s salary into a signing bonus, creating over $6 million in cap space, putting the Saints under the salary cap.
Saints receive two compensatory picks in 2022 NFL Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have been given two 3rd-round compensatory picks in the NFL draft, one for the loss of Terry Fontenot and the other for the loss of Trey Hendrickson.
Saints extend CB Bradley Roby, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Sources say that the Saints and Bradley Roby have come to terms on a contract extension, freeing up more cap space.
Saints sign S Marcus Maye, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, the first free agent signee for the Saints in free agency.
New Orleans Saints add Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore to coaching staff - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen has announced the coaching additions of Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore, who will be a senior offensive assistant, strength coach, and defensive assistant, respectively.
“He’s rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans.”— Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) March 14, 2022
- @McClain_on_NFL to me just now on @wfnz re: Deshaun Watson’s next destination.
The #Saints and CB Bradley Roby have agreed to terms on a contract extension, source said. He’ll stay in New Orleans on a new deal, while giving the team cap space.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022
"Above all these teams, it seems like the New Orleans Saints seem to have stood out." - Ian Rapoport.— Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 15, 2022
Things could change after Watson's meetings with Browns and Falcons. Fans probably shouldn't worry about a decision coming today. https://t.co/ItxvSzABZ7
