Fleur-de-Links, March 16: Saints sign first free agent

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

Marcus Williams, who has been with the Saints since the Saints drafted him in 2017, has signed a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints converted more than $8 million of Marcus Davenport’s salary into a signing bonus, creating over $6 million in cap space, putting the Saints under the salary cap.

The Saints have been given two 3rd-round compensatory picks in the NFL draft, one for the loss of Terry Fontenot and the other for the loss of Trey Hendrickson.

Sources say that the Saints and Bradley Roby have come to terms on a contract extension, freeing up more cap space.

The Saints have signed former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, the first free agent signee for the Saints in free agency.

Dennis Allen has announced the coaching additions of Bob Bicknell, Matt Clapp, and Sterling Moore, who will be a senior offensive assistant, strength coach, and defensive assistant, respectively.

“He’s rejected everybody but Carolina and New Orleans.”



- @McClain_on_NFL to me just now on @wfnz re: Deshaun Watson’s next destination. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) March 14, 2022

The #Saints and CB Bradley Roby have agreed to terms on a contract extension, source said. He’ll stay in New Orleans on a new deal, while giving the team cap space. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022