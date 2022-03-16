Saints restructure contracts of Onyemata and Hurst, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have finally made their way under the cap limit with an early morning restructure of two contracts. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints have restructured the deals of DT David Onyemata and OT James Hurst. This finally puts the Saints into the positive for cap space, adding an additional $7.015 million combined by these restructures. Prior to these two moves, the Saints were roughly $3 million in the red (2.983 million according to OverTheCap).

And now the mark has been hit.



How the Saints can clear $80-90 million in cap space this offseason without cutting anyonehttps://t.co/GVZnZjgYCM https://t.co/jjKsdTi42E — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 16, 2022

With this move, if added together the Saints should have roughly $4.032 million in cap space available. However, this number does not include the signing of safety Marcus Maye which was made last night for an AAV of $9.5 million a season (3-years $28.5 million). This is another clear move for the Saints, as Onyemata held the highest cap hit left for 2022 at roughly $13 million, with Hurst previously making roughly $4 million for 2022 as well. As always, Mickey Loomis and the front office will continue to find a way to fix the cap space, which we see yearly now almost.

The Saints are signing Marcus Maye to a 3-year, $28.5 million deal, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/Zd8DpPiwhw — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2022

