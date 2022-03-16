Saints Place a Tender on RFA Shy Tuttle

Earlier this morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the New Orleans Saints have placed a tender on restricted free agent Shy Tuttle. Tuttle’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the Saints are placing the lowest tender on Tuttle which is good for a base salary of $2.433 million dollars for 2022 NFL season.

With the lowest tender placed on Tuttle, the Saints will not receive any draft compensation if Tuttle were to go elsewhere. The Saints will have the right to match any offer Tuttle receives. Tuttle started 15 games for the Saints this year recording a forced fumble, along with 48 total tackles and three quarterback hits. Tuttle will enter next season with David Onyemata, Christian Ringo, and recently re-signed Jalen Dalton to round out the defensive tackle position. For now, of course the Saints could still address the position during free agency or the draft.

