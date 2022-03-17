Marshon Lattimore puts together career year after big pay day

It seems as though when the Saints award their players with large amounts of money due to their exceptional play, those same players emphatically make their status known in glaring fashion. For instance, Michael Thomas became the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL in 2019. In the same year, he broke the single season reception record & became only the second wide receiver in NFL history to win Offensive Player of the Year at the time. Alvin Kamara becomes the second highest paid running back in the league in 2020. Once again, in the same year he winds up top 3 in all-purpose yards and leads the league in touchdowns with 21 total.

Knowing this trend, you might have been able to bet your hard earned dollars on 4x Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore…

On September 12th of last season, the Saints and Marshon Lattimore agreed to a huge extension worth $97.6 million over 5 years. This deal would come immediately after a 38-3 blow out victory in which the team crippled the crippled the Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay Packers. Lattimore assisted in holding All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to only 56 yards receiving.

This would only be the start of a memorable season for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Lattimore finished his 2021 season with a career high 68 tackles, 3 interceptions and 19 pass deflections, good for 3rd in the league among DBs also a career high. He also posted an impressive 77.3 on Pro Football Focus’ grading system.

Marshon Lattimore: 19 forced incompletions this season



That is the most in a season by a single player since 2019 pic.twitter.com/IIW1UEIJ2C — PFF NO Saints (@PFF_Saints) January 25, 2022

‘Shon had some of the best performances we’ve seen in his young career last season. These came against the likes of guys such as Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and of course… Mike Evans.

His best? A Week 5 shutdown performance against Washington in which he forced six pass deflections, five of which were against his Ohio State teammate McLaurin. Lattimore earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after his impressive showing.

Marshon Lattimore has shadowed four times this season (PFF):



Davante Adams: 5 receptions-56 yards-0 TD (7 targets)

Terry McLaurin: 4-46-0 (11)

D.K. Metcalf: 2-96-1 (5)

Mike Evans: 2-48-1 (4)



Lost big once to Metcalf/Evans; dude still been holding up strong in v tough matchups — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 10, 2021

The corner would cause tons of havoc against the NFL’s despite being casted up for a broken thumb, an injury in which he sustained week one. He stated openly that he left a lot of plays to be made on the field because of this.

“I had the cast on, so it’s really hard to evaluate what I’ve been doing all the way, for me,” Lattimore said. “Now I’ve got the cast off, I want to see how I really go because I had a lot of plays that I could have had picks on and all that type of stuff, but I couldn’t because of the cast. But now, no excuses, no nothing, I just want to go out and play, see what I do.”

Lattimore has always had the ability to be a perennial top five corner in the league, that was never questioned. His inconsistency at times got to him in the past, which is what had people questioning his worth. His 2021 season proved exactly what he is capable off and why he is worthy of being one of the highest paid players at his position. The Saints should continue to have a bright future in the backend as long as Lattimore is sporting their colors.