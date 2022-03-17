Fleur-de-Links, March 17: Saints restructure two more contracts

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

A deep dive into how the Saints were able to clear the salary cap when they were, at one time, over the salary cap more than any other team in the NFL.

The Saints cleared around $7 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of DT David Onyemata and OT James Hurst.

Saints Super Bowl odds apparently surged from 50-1 to 22-1; some are equating this surge to a similar surge that took place for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tom Brady un-retired, predicting that Deshaun Watson is coming to the Saints.

A brief video that explains, while multiple teams are interested in him, Deshaun Watson would be the best fit for the Cleveland Browns or the New Orleans Saints.

If Deshaun Watson were to sign with the New Orleans Saints, he would be with other 2017 draftees like Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, and Ryan Ramczyk.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Saints have placed a tender on Shy Tuttle for a base salary of nearly $2.5 million.

You know you’re my dog — Marcus Williams (@MarcusWilliams) March 16, 2022