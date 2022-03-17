Fleur-de-Links, March 17: Saints restructure two more contracts

New Orleans Saints News:
2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
The Saints got under the salary cap for 2022 and didn’t need to release anyone. Here’s how. - NOLA
A deep dive into how the Saints were able to clear the salary cap when they were, at one time, over the salary cap more than any other team in the NFL.
Saints restructure contracts of Onyemata and Hurst, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints cleared around $7 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of DT David Onyemata and OT James Hurst.
Saints Super Bowl Bets Force Big Odds Moves Ahead of Deshaun Watson Trade - Action Network
Saints Super Bowl odds apparently surged from 50-1 to 22-1; some are equating this surge to a similar surge that took place for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tom Brady un-retired, predicting that Deshaun Watson is coming to the Saints.
Saints, Browns should interest Watson the most - NBC Sports
A brief video that explains, while multiple teams are interested in him, Deshaun Watson would be the best fit for the Cleveland Browns or the New Orleans Saints.
Will Deshaun Watson Join Fellow 2017 Draft Stars in New Orleans? - Saints News Network
If Deshaun Watson were to sign with the New Orleans Saints, he would be with other 2017 draftees like Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, and Ryan Ramczyk.
Saints Place a Tender on RFA Shy Tuttle - Canal Street Chronicles
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Saints have placed a tender on Shy Tuttle for a base salary of nearly $2.5 million.
