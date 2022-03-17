Saints clear significantly more cap space with 4 more restructures

The New Orleans Saints continue to find continuity in their cap space and acquire more this morning by restructuring the following players:

QB Taysom Hill

CB Bradley Roby

LB DeMario Davis

S Malcolm Jenkins

The restructures leave the Saints with a whopping total of $29.9 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Saints have restructured the contracts of QB Taysom Hill, CB Bradley Roby, LB DeMario Davis and S Malcolm Jenkins to clear major cap space, per source.



The Saints are now officially at $29.9M in cap space — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2022

This amount includes the new extension of CB Bradley Roby obviously as they were able to restructure his deal. This is also believed to include the cap hit of newly signed safety Marcus Maye, as his cap hit will only be $2.6 million this year according to Spotrac.

Marcus Maye’s #Saints Contract

- 3 years, $22.5M

- $14.5M fully guaranteed

- 2 void years for cap

- 2 year, $15M practical



Cap Hits

2022: $2.6M

2023: $8.6M

2024: $8.7M

2025: $2.4M (dead)



Full Breakdown: https://t.co/h2bVxriCQq — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 17, 2022

This heaping amount was somewhat expected, as many thought these four players would receive restructures at one point or another. With them all happening at once, this allows the Saints to pursue free agents, or as reported potentially pursue Deshaun Watson. NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill states that the Saints are now “in range” of having enough space to acquire Watson if that were to be their plan. He also notes that they could find the remaining $5-6 million via trading players away or trading an extra pick to have Houston take some of the cap hit for them.

Saints are now in range of having the cap space needed to acquire Deshaun Watson. The last five million could get chopped down by trading players back to Houston. Could also throw in a draft pick to get the Texans to eat salary.



Acquiring Watson is now financially feasible. https://t.co/ldJrmOhnX6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 17, 2022

If nothing less, this puts the Saints in a great position for free agency as they now have room to potentially bring in some of the remaining playmakers on the market. This could also potentially be used to re-sign LT Terron Armstead, if the Saints so desired. As of right now a lot of this would just be speculation until we know where Watson is traded as well as where these free agents hope to land, and how much other teams may offer for Terron. All we know right now is this was a great job done by Mickey Loomis and the front office, and it gives the Saints room to work with regardless.

