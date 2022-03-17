Saints to sign DL Kentavius Street, per reports

The New Orleans Saints are signing defensive lineman Kentavius Street this afternoon, per multiple reports. Mike Kaye of ProFootballNetwork was the first to report (see below) with NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill confirming the move. Kentavius was a 4th round pick (pick 128) for the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, however, missed his rookie campaign with a knee injury. Street looked his best last season, putting up the following statline (according to ProFootballReference):

17 games played (2 games started)

3 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pressures

1 forced fumble, 27 total tackles, and 5 QB hits

The #Saints plan to sign former #49ers DE Kentavious Street, per league source.



Street had multiple teams interested in signing him before reaching a deal. He didn't receive a restricted tender so was free to sign elsewhere. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 17, 2022

This move happens after Street hit free agency with the 49ers not giving him the RFA tender on March 16th. Street will likely primarily play defensive tackle for the Saints, as they already have 5 primary edge rushers at the moment. David Onyemata alone carried more pressures at the defensive tackle position last year (32 according to PFF) than any other Saints DT on the season (31 total). Picking up Street will hopefully increase this number, and give the Saints more interior pressure that they have been desperately lacking. Street also has some very solid measurables outside height and weight (listed below), with 10 1/4” hands and 32 7/8” arms.

Kentavius Street played for North Carolina State in college ... under Saints co-DC Ryan Nielsen. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) March 17, 2022

Many of you will remember Street for his first career sack, which came against Drew Brees and was the sack that fractured Brees’ ribs. This story now comes full circle, with the Saints bringing him in as a rotational defensive lineman. Street also re-joins Ryan Nielsen, the Saints co-defensive coordinator, in New Orleans, as Street played for Nielsen at N.C. State.

This move helps the Saints in a few ways, as at 6’2” 287 pounds, Street should be a force to be reckoned with which you can see in the play below. Overall, a solid signing for the Saints, which also should not carry a high cap hit (the exact amount is unknown as of this time).