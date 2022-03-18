Deshaun Watson decides to go to the Cleveland Browns, per reports

After days of not so patiently waiting for Deshaun Watson to finally make up his mind on which team he would be playing for next, early reports are coming in that the Atlanta Falcons were the winners in race for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson before a last-minute swerve sent the accused sexual predator to the Cleveland Browns. The blockbuster trade between the Texans and the Browns has yet to be determined.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

As everyone knows the New Orleans Saints were “all in” in trying to land Watson. Saints' officials met with him twice in three days with the second meeting including Saints owner, Gayle Benson. While we are still unsure at this point, of what was offered but rumors were swirling of a trade involving multiple 1st round picks, mid-round picks as well as multiple players.

With losing out on Watson, it’s back to the drawing board for the Saints. Jameis Winston, who turned down an earlier off-season offer from the Saints is still currently available and possibly so is Baker Mayfield, who has asked for a trade after the Cleveland Browns interviewed with Deshaun Watson as well. It is unclear if Mayfield winds up part of the Texans deal. Other notable names are Jordan Love, Jimmy Garoppolo and of course, Matt Ryan who could be traded now despite the Falcons missing out on Watson.

