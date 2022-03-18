 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 18: Former Saints wide receiver meets with Atlanta Falcons

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

Lions Agree to Sign Tough Former Saints Tight End: Report - Heavy

The Detroit Lions have Saints tight end Garrett Griffin, who had been with the Saints since 2016.

Report: Saints Free Agent QB Jameis Winston Has Had Conversations with the Colts - Stampede Blue

NFL Insider Josina Anderson has reported that Jameis Winston has had a conversation with both the Saints and the Indianapolis Colts, with Winston saying that he views himself as a starter and he is looking for a team where he can be the starting quarterback.

Saints to sign DL Kentavius Street, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have reportedly signed former San Francisco 49ers DL Kentavius Street.

Falcons to meet with WR Tre’Quan Smith, per report - Falcons Wire

Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has reportedly met with the Atlanta Falcons.

Source: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints last teams in running for QB Deshaun Watson - ESPN

With both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns told that they are out of the running, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are the last two teams considered by Deshaun Watson.

Saints clear significantly more cap space with 4 more restructures - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have restructured the contracts of Taysom Hill, Bradley Roby, Demario Davis, and Malcolm Jenkins.

