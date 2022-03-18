Fleur-de-Links, March 18: Former Saints wide receiver meets with Atlanta Falcons

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

The Detroit Lions have Saints tight end Garrett Griffin, who had been with the Saints since 2016.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson has reported that Jameis Winston has had a conversation with both the Saints and the Indianapolis Colts, with Winston saying that he views himself as a starter and he is looking for a team where he can be the starting quarterback.

The Saints have reportedly signed former San Francisco 49ers DL Kentavius Street.

Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has reportedly met with the Atlanta Falcons.

With both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns told that they are out of the running, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are the last two teams considered by Deshaun Watson.

The Saints have restructured the contracts of Taysom Hill, Bradley Roby, Demario Davis, and Malcolm Jenkins.

Take a look at Saints' newest safety, @alldayMAYE pic.twitter.com/x5uxe2vSJr — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 17, 2022

Saints owner Gayle Benson traveled to Atlanta to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson last night, per sources. New Orleans won't miss on Watson due to lack of effort. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2022