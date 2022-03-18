Fleur-de-Links, March 18: Former Saints wide receiver meets with Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:
2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
Lions Agree to Sign Tough Former Saints Tight End: Report - Heavy
The Detroit Lions have Saints tight end Garrett Griffin, who had been with the Saints since 2016.
Report: Saints Free Agent QB Jameis Winston Has Had Conversations with the Colts - Stampede Blue
NFL Insider Josina Anderson has reported that Jameis Winston has had a conversation with both the Saints and the Indianapolis Colts, with Winston saying that he views himself as a starter and he is looking for a team where he can be the starting quarterback.
Saints to sign DL Kentavius Street, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have reportedly signed former San Francisco 49ers DL Kentavius Street.
Falcons to meet with WR Tre’Quan Smith, per report - Falcons Wire
Former Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith has reportedly met with the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints last teams in running for QB Deshaun Watson - ESPN
With both the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns told that they are out of the running, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are the last two teams considered by Deshaun Watson.
Saints clear significantly more cap space with 4 more restructures - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have restructured the contracts of Taysom Hill, Bradley Roby, Demario Davis, and Malcolm Jenkins.
Take a look at Saints' newest safety, @alldayMAYE pic.twitter.com/x5uxe2vSJr— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 17, 2022
Saints owner Gayle Benson traveled to Atlanta to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson last night, per sources. New Orleans won't miss on Watson due to lack of effort.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 17, 2022
There is still no Matt Ryan contract restructure in Atlanta, nor any agreement on one.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022
And the Saints can almost already afford Deshaun Watson if the quarterback wanted to go to New Orleans. https://t.co/GpMeIfki4k
