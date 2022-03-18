POLL: Grade the Kentavius Street signing

If there was one weakness for the New Orleans Saints defense last season it was the interior of the offensive line. The lack of depth showed at times during the suspension of DT David Onyemata after Sheldon Rankins left to join the New York Jets and Malcom Brown signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason.

Defensive tackle was going to be a position of need for the Saints this offseason, with Onyemata as the Saints’ only real option at the position. Restricted free agent Shy Tuttle was recently tendered a contract for 2022, but the position still needed to be addressed.

Enter Kentavius Street, just signed from the San Francisco 49ers.

Street has experience playing in the middle of the defensive line, and Saints fans are probably familiar with him blowing up Cesar Ruiz to lay the crushing hit on Drew Brees that broke multiple ribs and forced Brees to miss four games due to injury.

Now Street is a member of the Black and Gold, and while contract details and Street's 2022 cap hit are unknown