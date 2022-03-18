Dennis Allen Flies Out To Los Angeles to Meet With Michael Thomas

Finally, some non-quarterback news. Now that the Deshaun Watson situation is over, the New Orleans Saints can get back on track and focus on building a roster. It was reported by Jeff Duncan, that head coach Dennis Allen flew out to Los Angeles on Thursday night to meet with Michael Thomas. This comes as a pleasant surprise as Duncan says, this was simply a meeting in which Allen and Thomas wanted to meet and get to know each other on a more personal basis as they prepare for the 2022 season.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen flew to Los Angeles on Thursday night to meet with Michael Thomas today. The get-together is basically a chance for the coach and star receiver to get to know each other better as they begin preparations for the 2022 season. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 18, 2022

Thomas is coming off a season and really a whole saga. At one point people did question his commitment and future with the team after everything that happened last season with the ankle injury and surgery that followed. Before the season started, former Saints coach Sean Payton and Thomas cleared the air between the both of them and seemed to be on good terms. After an unfortunate setback in his rehab, Thomas was forced to miss the entire 2021 NFL season. Thomas is now more than ever committed to the Saints and seems to just be in a good place overall, which is something we all love to see.

