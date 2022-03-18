Will Jameis Winston re-sign with the Saints?

The New Orleans Saints missed out on Deshaun Watson as he decided to shock the world and head to Cleveland, but now the question that remains is will Jameis Winston return to New Orleans? Adam Schefter reported that Winston is “expected to be back in play for the Saints.”

After today’s trade, free-agent QB Jameis Winston now is expected to be back in play for the New Orleans Saints, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts have also been in “serious talks” with Jameis Winston as well. Winston was able to start the Saints' first seven games before going down with an ACL injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2021, Winston had an amazing start, where he threw for 1,170 yards along with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. I expect Winston to re-sign with the Saints simply because this is the best situation for him, and he already knows the system. The return of Michael Thomas (WR1) should not make his decision very hard, but right now we must wait and see if he wants to return.

