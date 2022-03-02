Mardi Gras and the Saints, a great combination!!!

You couldn’t have asked for better weather and a better time for Mardi Gras celebrations in and around New Orleans this year. All along the parade routes, the smell of king cake was in the air and there were plenty of smiles and familiar faces.

Mrs. Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans was in the stands on Tuesday at Gallier Hall in New Orleans, to watch the Krewe of Zulu and the Krewe of Rex roll by. Mrs. Benson said, “I feel like this is such a great day. We are so blessed to have this wonderful day and all these people out here coming together. It’s just great for the city! “

Saints Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway rode in the Krewe of NOMTOC and Saints Tight End Juwan Johnson and Wide Receiver Deonte Hardy rode in the Krewe of Tucks in New Orleans last Saturday.

Former Saints Punter and fan favorite, Thomas Morstead was the Grand Marshall of the Krewe of Argus in Metairie on Tuesday. Morstead said, “It was nice to see people out and about and celebrating.”

Former Saint Steve Gleason and his family participated in the Mystic Krewe of Hermes in New Orleans last Friday night, with Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis as well as former Saints Roman Harper and Jeff Charleston in attendance.

New Orleans #Saints GM Mickey Loomis and his former special teams star @SteveGleason during the Krewe of Hermes parade. pic.twitter.com/iQQ3jVHIMs — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 26, 2022

Even former Saints coach Sean Payton was spotted on the parade route a few nights ago and stopped to take a picture with some excited fans.

He said, “see you on the neutral ground.” And he wasn’t lying. My wife and I were a little excited lol.#seanpayton #saints #whodat pic.twitter.com/sy486tGj25 — Jethro (@jethro517) February 25, 2022

It was definitely a great Carnival Season, and we hope to see as many Saints and more next year! Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler!

Did you see any Saints out celebrating Mardi Gras? Let us know in the comments and make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl