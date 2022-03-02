 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 2: Cam Jordan suggests wearing gold uniforms in London

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Pre-Combine Week 2022 Saints NFL Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles

Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft has the Saints taking Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning with their first pick.

Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request - The Spun

Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant general manager, reportedly told the Miami Dolphins “Don’t bother,” when they expressed interested in Sean Payton.

Gayle Benson celebrates Mardi Gras, praises city’s resiliency - WDSU

Saints owner Gayle Benson celebrated Mardi Gras in the city with New Orleans residents and Saints fans.

A Look Back at the Saints History in International Games - Saints News Network

A look at how the Saints have performed in their past two international games.

7x Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan Vouches for Saints to Bring Back Legendary Gold Uniforms For London Fixture - Essentially Sports

Cameron Jordan put out a Tweet suggesting that the Saints could bring out their gold uniforms for their London game. (Tweet below)

Alabama’s Matt Rhea thanks Saban, reportedly going to Saints - AL.com

Alabama’s Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea put outs a Tweet thanking his friends at Alabama as reports indicate that he will join the Saints staff.

Brian Johnson missed the mark for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

A look at kicker Brian Johnson’s limited time with the Saints.

