Fleur-de-Links, March 2: Cam Jordan suggests wearing gold uniforms in London

New Orleans Saints News:
Pre-Combine Week 2022 Saints NFL Mock Draft - Canal Street Chronicles
Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft has the Saints taking Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning with their first pick.
Saints Reportedly Had 2-Word Response To Dolphins Sean Payton Trade Request - The Spun
Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant general manager, reportedly told the Miami Dolphins “Don’t bother,” when they expressed interested in Sean Payton.
Gayle Benson celebrates Mardi Gras, praises city’s resiliency - WDSU
Saints owner Gayle Benson celebrated Mardi Gras in the city with New Orleans residents and Saints fans.
A Look Back at the Saints History in International Games - Saints News Network
A look at how the Saints have performed in their past two international games.
7x Pro Bowl DE Cam Jordan Vouches for Saints to Bring Back Legendary Gold Uniforms For London Fixture - Essentially Sports
Cameron Jordan put out a Tweet suggesting that the Saints could bring out their gold uniforms for their London game. (Tweet below)
Alabama’s Matt Rhea thanks Saban, reportedly going to Saints - AL.com
Alabama’s Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea put outs a Tweet thanking his friends at Alabama as reports indicate that he will join the Saints staff.
Brian Johnson missed the mark for the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
A look at kicker Brian Johnson’s limited time with the Saints.
Mardi Gras Parades > Mardi Gras Traffic @DrewBrees @StanVerrett @ChrisMcKendry— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 1, 2022
: @SportsCenter
pic.twitter.com/0VlIdvBGaa
Significant hire by the Saints https://t.co/DaGaLkcH8A— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 1, 2022
@NFL @Saints we got a London game this yr! how vicious would it be to come out in Gold Uniforms ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/2limqUk0ZT— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) February 28, 2022
