Fleur-de-Links, March 2: Cam Jordan suggests wearing gold uniforms in London

Canal Street Chronicles’ latest mock draft has the Saints taking Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning with their first pick.

Jeff Ireland, Saints assistant general manager, reportedly told the Miami Dolphins “Don’t bother,” when they expressed interested in Sean Payton.

Saints owner Gayle Benson celebrated Mardi Gras in the city with New Orleans residents and Saints fans.

A look at how the Saints have performed in their past two international games.

Cameron Jordan put out a Tweet suggesting that the Saints could bring out their gold uniforms for their London game. (Tweet below)

Alabama’s Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea put outs a Tweet thanking his friends at Alabama as reports indicate that he will join the Saints staff.

A look at kicker Brian Johnson’s limited time with the Saints.

Significant hire by the Saints https://t.co/DaGaLkcH8A — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 1, 2022