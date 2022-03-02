Saints begin reloading defense with signing of Albert Huggins, per reports

The New Orleans Saints began adding depth back to their defense by re-signing Albert Huggins according to SI’s John Hendrix. Huggins, an undrafted free agent signee, will enter his fourth season with the Saints. This will be Huggins first time playing with a team for multiple seasons in his short three-year career. With multiple players on the Saints dominant defense set to hit free agency, Huggins is likely the first of the signings.

Saints Defense Looking for Repeat Performance

The Saints defense needs players like Albert Huggins in the rotation. The team is the most effective when there is depth to run the various Dennis Allen’s schemes. Huggins was one of five defensive linemen set to leave the team in the upcoming free agency period. The other players the Saints could potentially lose from the defensive line are Jaylon Holmes, Shy Tuttle, Carl Granderson, and Jalen Dalton. Highly regarded players like Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport will return to the team next season, but depth players like Huggins are greatly needed on the team. Huggins will be asked to use his 300 pound frame to continue plugging up the middle of the defensive line.

Albert Huggins played his collegiate career under the big lights at Clemson. Huggins went undrafted and bounced around various teams including the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles before landing in New Orleans before the 2021 NFL Season. Huggins doubled his career games played during this first season with the Saints, even starting one game near the end of the season. When Huggins played, he was on the field for more than 35% of the Saints defensive snaps. Huggins is just 24 years of age and showed growth during his year with the Saints. If he can continue this upward trajectory, Huggins could play himself into a permanent spot on the Saints roster.

Saints Have More Work to Do Before Free Agency

Albert Huggins is far from the biggest name the Saints have to address. Before the free agency period begins, the Saints will also need to try and sign veteran contributors Kwon Alexander, Marcus Williams, and P.J. Williams. Williams will likely draw the most interest from teams should he hit the market. The Saints defense was one of the best in the league last season due to these various contributors. Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office will once again need to work some salary cap magic to keep the team together.