Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Terron Armstead to meet with Miami Dolphins

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
Dolphins Are Reportedly Close To Signing Saints Star - The Spun
Saints free agent Terron Armstead is reportedly set to visit with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.
Deshaun Watson decides to go to the Cleveland Browns, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Despite indicating that only two teams he was interested in were the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Deshaun Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.
Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery - New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have reportedly signed Saints unrestricted free agent Ty Montgomery.
Dennis Allen Flies Out To Los Angeles to Meet With Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles
Dennis Allen has flown out to Los Angeles to meet with Michael Thomas for an opportunity for the two of them to “get to know each other better.”
Taysom Hill does not appear to be part of the quarterback conversation in New Orleans - Pro Football Talk
The Athletic’s Larry Holder has reported that Taysom Hill is not in the conversation for the starting quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints, despite the only two other quarterbacks currently under contract with the team are Blake Bortles and Ian Book.
Will Jameis Winston re-sign with the Saints? - Canal Street Chronicles
An attempt at answering whether or not Jameis Winston will return to the Saints.
Happy 45th Birthday to Steve Gleason
Keep inspiring @TeamGleason | #NoWhiteFlags pic.twitter.com/oZIZfNjrWK
ICYMI: Newly signed S Marcus Maye joined Erin E Summers on the Saints Podcast Friday.
Full episode: https://t.co/bwer31xKIZ#Saints | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/WkYDta47jk
Happy Birthday to #Saints Legend, Rickey Jackson!
Jackson is a member of the:
⚜️ Saints Ring of Honor
⚜️ Saints Hall of Fame
⚜️ Pro Football Hall of Fame
RT to wish him a Happy Birthday@Invisalign pic.twitter.com/6bCgocDZsw
