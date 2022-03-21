 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING Jameis Winston to re-sign with Saints on 2-year deal

Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Terron Armstead to meet with Miami Dolphins

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

Dolphins Are Reportedly Close To Signing Saints Star - The Spun

Saints free agent Terron Armstead is reportedly set to visit with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Deshaun Watson decides to go to the Cleveland Browns, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Despite indicating that only two teams he was interested in were the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Deshaun Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Patriots Sign Veteran WR Ty Montgomery - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed Saints unrestricted free agent Ty Montgomery.

Dennis Allen Flies Out To Los Angeles to Meet With Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles

Dennis Allen has flown out to Los Angeles to meet with Michael Thomas for an opportunity for the two of them to “get to know each other better.”

Taysom Hill does not appear to be part of the quarterback conversation in New Orleans - Pro Football Talk

The Athletic’s Larry Holder has reported that Taysom Hill is not in the conversation for the starting quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints, despite the only two other quarterbacks currently under contract with the team are Blake Bortles and Ian Book.

Will Jameis Winston re-sign with the Saints? - Canal Street Chronicles

An attempt at answering whether or not Jameis Winston will return to the Saints.

