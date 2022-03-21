Fleur-de-Links, March 21: Terron Armstead to meet with Miami Dolphins

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

Saints free agent Terron Armstead is reportedly set to visit with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Despite indicating that only two teams he was interested in were the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Deshaun Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The New England Patriots have reportedly signed Saints unrestricted free agent Ty Montgomery.

Dennis Allen has flown out to Los Angeles to meet with Michael Thomas for an opportunity for the two of them to “get to know each other better.”

The Athletic’s Larry Holder has reported that Taysom Hill is not in the conversation for the starting quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints, despite the only two other quarterbacks currently under contract with the team are Blake Bortles and Ian Book.

An attempt at answering whether or not Jameis Winston will return to the Saints.