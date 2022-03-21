Terron Armstead to visit Miami Dolphins today, per report

Free agent left tackle Terron Armstead is set to visit the Miami Dolphins today according to NFL’s Ian Rapoport.

Armstead, when healthy, is one of the best left tackles in the game and his absence would create a hole on the Saints roster and in the locker room. “When healthy” is the key caveat for Armstead, though, as he has never played a full season in his 9-year career. A three-time Pro Bowler and former second team All-Pro, Terron Armstead provided a unique combination of elite play both in pass protection and run blocking.

Hot off his latest Pro Bowl nomination, Terron Armstead earned new season-highs in Overall (86.3) and run block (86.5) grading on Christmas.



Andrus Peat, the Saints’ starting left guard, is Armstead’s primary backup when Armstead is forced to miss time, but with Peat out last season, James Hurst filled in more than admirably.

Armstead was, like most of the NFL, sitting back and waiting on news for how the Deshaun Watson saga played out, and now is going to test the free agency waters for a new contract. It is possible Armstead comes back to New Orleans and the Saints match any offer from the Dolphins or otherwise, but the emergence of Hurst - and the low cost relative to Armstead’s value on the open market - will likely leave the Saints comfortable with letting Armstead get the pay day he deserves.