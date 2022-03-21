Saints re-sign Jameis Winston to 2 year deal, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have made their move at QB, finalizing a deal to bring back Jameis Winston for 2 years, per reports. The initial report broke this afternoon first by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, which was confirmed shortly after by Ian Rapoport, also of NFL Network.

The deal is still being finalized, but it's expected to be done soon: Jameis Winston back to New Orleans. https://t.co/f0YYdHnp47 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 21, 2022

This move comes as no surprise to many Saints fans, as Jameis was the most logical option at the moment. Winston had already spent a season in the system learning in 2020, and played 7 full games in 2021 as the starter prior to his torn ACL and injured MCL. However, since this injury, Jameis has been on the mend and quickly improving from his procedure, as shown by his management team Just Win Management Group. The latest of these videos was posted just 4 days ago, showing Jameis working on the agility ladder:

Jameis Winston will be back better than ever❗️Getting better each and every day through a relentless work ethic❗️God is ALWAYS on time❗️



( via IG: wilk_kevin)#JabooWINS #NFL #LetsWinTogether pic.twitter.com/aJOE1JSNrN — Just Win Management Group (@JustWinMGMT) March 17, 2022

In terms of the contract, the reported value (as shown in the tweet above) will be a two-year $28 million deal, with $21 million of which being guaranteed. While this deal has not officially been finalized at this exact moment, it should be completed soon based on the information provided to Rapoport and Pelissero.

Winston, coming off a season with a 14-3 touchdown to interception count, and 1170 passing yards on a 59% completion rate will look to improve upon his last season and continue the success he brought to the team. This move allows the Saints to turn to other needs on the offense such as WR, OT (if Terron Armstead leaves), and potentially Tight End to help Jameis thrive in his role here. Whether the Saints draft or sign free agents at these positions, addressing them will make this signing even more worth the value as Jameis would have a true opportunity to bring the Saints to the playoffs in 2022.