CSC Podcast: Saints Re-Sign QB Jameis Winston to a two-year deal

The New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle and Nate Williamson break down the news of the Saints bringing back Jameis Winston on a two-year deal. They break down what this means for the Saints’ offense moving forward and it’s time to put pieces around Winston. They also discuss the cheap salary for Winston that will allow the Saints to continue filling out this roster. The QB1 position was a roller coaster to find but the ride ends with Jaboo at the helm.

