Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Cameron Jordan responds on Twitter to Matt Ryan trade

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

A detailed look, player by player, at how the Saints have been able to clear tremendous amounts of money to get under the salary cap for two years in a row.

Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Colin Kaepernick to work out with him, and the two did, in fact, work out together on Monday.

Saints fans generally responded positively to Jalen McCleskey’s workout, with some fans even insinuating that the Saints should sign Kaepernick.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Cameron Jordan took to Twitter and asked if the Saints are playing the Indianapolis Colts next year after the news that Matt Ryan was traded to the team. (Tweet below)

Reports indicate that the Saints have re-signed Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal.

Do we play the colts?!? What’s the @Saints schedule pic.twitter.com/7HF27sza7k — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 21, 2022