Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Cameron Jordan responds on Twitter to Matt Ryan trade

New Orleans Saints News:
2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
How the New Orleans Saints cleared $110 million in cap space two years in a row - ESPN
A detailed look, player by player, at how the Saints have been able to clear tremendous amounts of money to get under the salary cap for two years in a row.
Colin Kaepernick, Saints WR Jalen McCleskey Coordinate Workout amid Comeback Attempt - Bleacher Report
Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Colin Kaepernick to work out with him, and the two did, in fact, work out together on Monday.
Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation - The Spun
Saints fans generally responded positively to Jalen McCleskey’s workout, with some fans even insinuating that the Saints should sign Kaepernick.
2022 NFL mock draft: How the Davante Adams trade impacts the 1st round - Draft Wire
Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Matt Ryan trade: Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson and New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan have amazing reactions to move - ESPN
Cameron Jordan took to Twitter and asked if the Saints are playing the Indianapolis Colts next year after the news that Matt Ryan was traded to the team. (Tweet below)
Saints re-sign Jameis Winston to 2 year deal, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Reports indicate that the Saints have re-signed Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal.
Saints re-signing QB Jameis Winston to 2-year, $28 million deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/pUxN9BkKuN— NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2022
Do we play the colts?!? What’s the @Saints schedule pic.twitter.com/7HF27sza7k— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 21, 2022
Jameis Winston may feel like a fallback option for Saints after last week. But this contract proves their faith in him — and still shows that they’re in win-now mode https://t.co/9TDuSbfUrX— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 21, 2022
