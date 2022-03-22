 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING Jameis Winston to re-sign with Saints on 2-year deal

Fleur-de-Links, March 22: Cameron Jordan responds on Twitter to Matt Ryan trade

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints News:

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

How the New Orleans Saints cleared $110 million in cap space two years in a row - ESPN

A detailed look, player by player, at how the Saints have been able to clear tremendous amounts of money to get under the salary cap for two years in a row.

Colin Kaepernick, Saints WR Jalen McCleskey Coordinate Workout amid Comeback Attempt - Bleacher Report

Saints receiver Jalen McCleskey invited Colin Kaepernick to work out with him, and the two did, in fact, work out together on Monday.

Saints Fans React To The Colin Kaepernick Speculation - The Spun

Saints fans generally responded positively to Jalen McCleskey’s workout, with some fans even insinuating that the Saints should sign Kaepernick.

2022 NFL mock draft: How the Davante Adams trade impacts the 1st round - Draft Wire

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Matt Ryan trade: Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson and New Orleans Saints’ Cam Jordan have amazing reactions to move - ESPN

Cameron Jordan took to Twitter and asked if the Saints are playing the Indianapolis Colts next year after the news that Matt Ryan was traded to the team. (Tweet below)

Saints re-sign Jameis Winston to 2 year deal, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Reports indicate that the Saints have re-signed Jameis Winston to a 2-year deal.

