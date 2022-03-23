 clock menu more-arrow no yes
BREAKING Jameis Winston to re-sign with Saints on 2-year deal

Social media reactions to the Saints re-signing Jameis Winston

The reactions were generally positive.

By Chris Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints offseason has been anything but boring so far as it pertains to the Saints’ hunt for a 2022 quarterback. By all accounts, Jameis Winston was the Saints preferred option when the 2022 offseason started, if not for only a lack of better options realistically available. Then the Deshaun Watson saga broke. After going all-in and missing out on Deshaun Watson, the New Orleans Saints were left scrambling to their Plan B - their original Plan A - a reunion with former first overall pick Jameis Winston.

Once news broke that Winston re-signed with the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal, #SaintsTwitter was generally excited. Here are some of the best reactions:

