Social media reactions to the Saints re-signing Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints offseason has been anything but boring so far as it pertains to the Saints’ hunt for a 2022 quarterback. By all accounts, Jameis Winston was the Saints preferred option when the 2022 offseason started, if not for only a lack of better options realistically available. Then the Deshaun Watson saga broke. After going all-in and missing out on Deshaun Watson, the New Orleans Saints were left scrambling to their Plan B - their original Plan A - a reunion with former first overall pick Jameis Winston.

Once news broke that Winston re-signed with the New Orleans Saints on a two-year deal, #SaintsTwitter was generally excited. Here are some of the best reactions:

QB in place. Now go get some weapons pic.twitter.com/zFpGhKtzMH — Ryan (@datboywolf) March 21, 2022

It’s better this way giving up 3 1st rd picks and all that money — Tru Finesse (@Mr_Motivation86) March 22, 2022

Saints offsesason wishlist, as I see it.



QB: Jameis Winston

WR: Pending

OT: Pending

S: Marcus Maye

RB: Pending — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) March 21, 2022

How Jameis coming back to Mickey Loomis with the QB market dried up pic.twitter.com/ykMjQAOTap — Artel Cato (@MrAJCato) March 21, 2022

personally I don’t think this Jameis Winston contract precludes Saints from going 18 at all. it’s a polished-up bridge QB deal. if the right prospect is there in the first round they should pounce. but if it were me I would focus all resources on setting JW up for success — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) March 21, 2022

Jameis Winston is the 2nd best QB in the NFC South and if it wasn’t for Tom going back he’d be the best — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) March 21, 2022

I’d rather have a blindfolded Jameis Winston at QB for the Saints than Baker Mayfield — Hayden Reel (@HaydenReeI) March 21, 2022

Get. Pass. Catchers.

Spend. Money. On. Offense. — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) March 21, 2022

Happy for Jameis. Needs more perimeter weapons now. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 21, 2022

Thank you @Saints , I needed this good news distraction. — CSC/LWOS Gregory (@FantasyGregory) March 21, 2022

This makes sense for everyone involved https://t.co/5sISbuNwvn — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 21, 2022

