Fleur-de-Links, March 23: Chicago Bears meet with Saints free agent quarterback

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles
A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.
Report: Jameis Winston recovering well, expects to be ready for Saints training camp - Saints Wire
While Jameis Winston continues to recover from the injuries he suffered in the 2021 season, his recovery has set him on track to be able to return from injury in time for training camp.
Jameis Winston Reportedly Almost Landed With Another Team - The Spun
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly were sending a private jet for Jameis Winston to bring him in for a visit before Winton re-signed with the Saints.
Mel Kiper 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Pickett to Saints, Willis to Steelers, Corral to Lions - Bleacher Report
In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, the Saints still draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, despite re-signing Jameis Winston.
Bears met with free agent QB Trevor Siemian - Windy City Gridiron
The Chicago Bears have reportedly met with Saints free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian.
Saints tackle Terron Armstead agrees to deal with Dolphins, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
After meeting with the team on Monday, Saints tackle Terron Armstead has signed with the Miami Dolphins.
Longtime Saints head equipment manager Dan Simmons receives ‘Awards of Excellence’ recognition from Pro Football Hall of Fame - New Orleans Saints
Dan Simmons, who served as the Saints head equipment manager for over 40 years from 1973 and 2014, has received one of the 19 inaugural “Awards of Excellence” from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
