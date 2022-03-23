Fleur-de-Links, March 23: Chicago Bears meet with Saints free agent quarterback

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

While Jameis Winston continues to recover from the injuries he suffered in the 2021 season, his recovery has set him on track to be able to return from injury in time for training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly were sending a private jet for Jameis Winston to bring him in for a visit before Winton re-signed with the Saints.

In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, the Saints still draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, despite re-signing Jameis Winston.

The Chicago Bears have reportedly met with Saints free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian.

After meeting with the team on Monday, Saints tackle Terron Armstead has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Dan Simmons, who served as the Saints head equipment manager for over 40 years from 1973 and 2014, has received one of the 19 inaugural “Awards of Excellence” from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

⚜️ @JabooWins is BACK! ⚜️



Saints agree to terms with QB Jameis Winston on two-year contract! ➡️ https://t.co/NA0P7d62bv pic.twitter.com/9YNkWUWlhQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 22, 2022

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston, who tore his ACL on Halloween and reached agreement yesterday on a two-year deal with New Orleans, is expected to be ready for training camp this summer “if everything continues to go smoothly with his rehab”, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022