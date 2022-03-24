Saints grab a rookie QB to sit behind Winston in Mel Kiper’s latest mock

Another day, another mock draft.

For ESPN’s Mel Kiper, it was time for another mock draft after a whirlwind of trades shook the NFL’s quarterback landscape to its core. In Kiper’s latest first round mock (Insider required), he has the New Orleans Saints addressing the quarterback position yet again, even after signing the returning Jameis Winston on a two-year deal:

18. New Orleans Saints Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt The Saints tried and failed to add Deshaun Watson, so are they definitely committed to Jameis Winston now? I don’t think so. If the board shakes out this way — with all of the passers available — why shouldn’t they take Pickett? He’s the most NFL-ready of the bunch, leveling up last season with 42 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions. He is super accurate. He understands how to run an offense and lead a team. He could be the Saints’ future. This is a strange quarterback class, and the range on when Pickett and Malik Willis come off the board varies from everyone I talk to in the league. No one knows for sure. I would not be shocked if either of them fell into New Orleans’ lap here.

The aforementioned Malik Willis of Liberty was also available for the Saints in Kiper’s mock, going two spots later to the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the Saints had their pick of the quarterback litter without having to trade up to make it happen. Ole Miss’s Matt Corral was selected with the final pick in the first round by the Detroit Lions.

Instead, it was a plethora of pass-catchers who went off the board early, with Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave going 16th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles and his teammate, Garrett Wilson, going 8th overall to the rival Atlanta Falcons. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was available for New Orleans, coming off the board 21st overall to the New England Patriots. Another name commonly linked to the Saints, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, was selected 25th overall by the Buffalo Bills.

What do you think about this draft? Are you interested in Kenny Pickett coming to New Orleans, or would you instead prefer the Saints grab a wide receiver like Jameson Williams? Maybe Jahan Dotson? Or if the Saints grab a quarterback, would you prefer it have been Malik Willis or Matt Corral? Explain in the comments. Send me presents.