Fleur-de-Links, March 24: Terron Armstead says goodbye to the Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

2022 New Orleans Saints free agency and rumor tracker - Canal Street Chronicles

A running tracker of Saints free agents, updated as players sign new deals.

NFL Pro Day News and Rumors: New Orleans Saints workout UTSA CB Tariq Woolen - Pro Football Network

New Orleans Saints assistant secondary coach Cory Robinson worked with cornerback Tariq Woolen at the UTSA pro day.

Sean Payton’s daughter, Meghan, just got engaged to the writer of the ‘Home Team’ movie - NOLA

Sean Payton’s daughter is now engaged to Christopher Titone, the writer of “Home Team,” the Sean Payton biopic.

Terron Armstead Says Bye To New Orleans After Signing New Deal - The Cold Wire

Terron Armstead tweeted goodbye to New Orleans following the announcement of his signing with the Miami Dolphins. (Tweet below)

Jameis Winston hype as he returns to New Orleans during 2022 NFL free agency - New Orleans Saints

A curated highlight reel of Jameis Winston’s 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints, hyping up his return to the team for the 2022 season.

Social media reactions to the Saints re-signing Jameis Winston - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints fans on social media have responded mostly positively to Jameis Winston’s return to the Saints.

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer’s visits and workouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft include Cowboys and Commanders - Pro Football Network

Jalen Wydermyer, who has previously met with the Saints before Texas A&M’s pro day, has drawn the attention of more teams before the NFL draft.

