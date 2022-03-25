 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Saints were interested in signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per reports

Instead MVS signed with the Chiefs for a longer deal.

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Per reports, the New Orleans Saints were interested in signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a two-year deal, but the Kansas City Chiefs stepped in and signed the 27-year-old to three-year deal worth $30 million.

The Saints have been curiously quiet this week in free agency, much to the dismay of fans especially because money is not as much of a factor that it once was. The Saints currently have approximately $26.3 million in cap space so they should be able to sign another offensive weapon without having to make any other moves. It is no secret that they are in dire need of a solid WR2 opposite of Michael Thomas, but it is unclear if they will try to bring in another wide receiver now or just address the issue in next month’s NFL Draft.

