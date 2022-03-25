The Saints were interested in signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per reports

Per reports, the New Orleans Saints were interested in signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a two-year deal, but the Kansas City Chiefs stepped in and signed the 27-year-old to three-year deal worth $30 million.

Source says the New Orleans Saints were in heavy pursuit of Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a two-year deal. New Orleans was the favorite -- until Kansas City stepped up in the final hour with big three-year money.



Packers were in consideration with a one-year deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2022

Saints had talked to Valdes-Scantling's camp and were in the mix. But looks like he'll be heading to Kansas City. https://t.co/tn70JsCR32 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 24, 2022

The Saints have been curiously quiet this week in free agency, much to the dismay of fans especially because money is not as much of a factor that it once was. The Saints currently have approximately $26.3 million in cap space so they should be able to sign another offensive weapon without having to make any other moves. It is no secret that they are in dire need of a solid WR2 opposite of Michael Thomas, but it is unclear if they will try to bring in another wide receiver now or just address the issue in next month’s NFL Draft.

