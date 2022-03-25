The Saints and Pelicans to host a donation drive for tornado victims

On Tuesday, March 22nd an EF-3 tornado tore through Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes. In an effort to assist those affected by the storm, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans have teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and WDSU to host a donation drive.

Several donation bins will be placed outside of the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at 5800 Airline Drive in Metairie on Friday, March 25th from 6 am to 6 pm.

To help those impacted by the recent tornadoes in the New Orleans area, we are teaming up with @2ndHarvestGNOA and @wdsu for a donation drive tomorrow!



Items to donate:

*Cleaning Supplies

*Gloves

*Tarps

*Contractor Trash Bags

*Rakes

*Shovels

*Protective Eyewear pic.twitter.com/cmVE2oWCS9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 24, 2022

They will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items as well as cleaning products and supplies.

You can also make a financial donation or sign up to volunteer with the Second Harvest Food Bank at: no-hunger.org.

