Saints sign ex- Chiefs Safety Daniel Sorensen

Some Saints free agency buzz has finally happened! The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed former Kansas City Chiefs starter Daniel Sorensen to a one-year deal. The terms and details haven’t been announced yet. However, Sorensen does bring something to the table. His experience on both defense and special teams have proven valuable in Kansas City. Over the course of his eight-year career, Sorensen has proven he can step up when need be. One reason why Sorensen might have come to New Orleans is to replace PJ Williams, who hasn’t been re-signed nor have there been any reports on negotiations between Williams and the Saints.

One-year deal for Daniel Sorensen — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) March 25, 2022

In 2021, Sorensen was targeted a bit more than Chiefs fans would have liked. He was seen and picked on repeatedly this year but none the less, he does fit the mold of what the Saints like in their special team guys.

We will have more on the contract details as they come out.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. You can also give me Twitter page a follow @aasalas98.