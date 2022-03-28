Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints sign Kansas City Chiefs safety

New Orleans Saints News:
The Saints and Pelicans to host a donation drive for tornado victims - Canal Street Chronicles
On Friday, the Saints and Pelicans jointly hosted a donation drive for those affected by the tornado that ran through 3 perishes in New Orleans.
New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen encourages people to donate to tornado survivors - WDSU
Dennis Allen stopped by the Saints-Pelicans donation drive and appeared on camera, asking people to donate. (Video below)
The Saints were interested in signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
Before Marquez Valdes-Scantling was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints were reportedly interested in him, offering him a two-year deal.
Ex-Saints coach to address Loyola grads, get honorary degree - Charlotte Observer
Former Saints coach Sean Payton will be the speaker at the 2022 spring commencement for Loyota University.
Dr. Sean Payton? Former Saints coach to receive Loyola honorary degree - NOLA
In addition to speaking at Loyola’s commencement, Sean Payton will receive “an honorary doctor of letters degree” from the university.
Saints sign ex- Chiefs Safety Daniel Sorensen - Canal Street Chronicles
After playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2014. safety Daniel Sorensen has signed a one-year deal with the Saints.
NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated
In the latest Saints mock draft from Sports Illustrated, the Saints use their first round pick on offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa.
Happy Birthday to Marquez Callaway! @CallawayMarquez | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/yMsfgOFAWe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 27, 2022
In honor of his birthday:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 27, 2022
HAIL MARQUEZ @CallawayMarquez | : More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGFpic.twitter.com/IR7AttiRpT
@Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen stopped by our Stuff a Truck event where he expressed how much he loves the community, and how important it is we help each other in our times in need. >> https://t.co/VcpodASTbf pic.twitter.com/EN5yQRMWlR— wdsu (@wdsu) March 25, 2022
