 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints sign Kansas City Chiefs safety

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

The Saints and Pelicans to host a donation drive for tornado victims - Canal Street Chronicles

On Friday, the Saints and Pelicans jointly hosted a donation drive for those affected by the tornado that ran through 3 perishes in New Orleans.

New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen encourages people to donate to tornado survivors - WDSU

Dennis Allen stopped by the Saints-Pelicans donation drive and appeared on camera, asking people to donate. (Video below)

The Saints were interested in signing WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

Before Marquez Valdes-Scantling was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints were reportedly interested in him, offering him a two-year deal.

Ex-Saints coach to address Loyola grads, get honorary degree - Charlotte Observer

Former Saints coach Sean Payton will be the speaker at the 2022 spring commencement for Loyota University.

Dr. Sean Payton? Former Saints coach to receive Loyola honorary degree - NOLA

In addition to speaking at Loyola’s commencement, Sean Payton will receive “an honorary doctor of letters degree” from the university.

Saints sign ex- Chiefs Safety Daniel Sorensen - Canal Street Chronicles

After playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2014. safety Daniel Sorensen has signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated

In the latest Saints mock draft from Sports Illustrated, the Saints use their first round pick on offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...