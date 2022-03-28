Fleur-de-Links, March 28: Saints sign Kansas City Chiefs safety

On Friday, the Saints and Pelicans jointly hosted a donation drive for those affected by the tornado that ran through 3 perishes in New Orleans.

Dennis Allen stopped by the Saints-Pelicans donation drive and appeared on camera, asking people to donate. (Video below)

Before Marquez Valdes-Scantling was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs, the Saints were reportedly interested in him, offering him a two-year deal.

Former Saints coach Sean Payton will be the speaker at the 2022 spring commencement for Loyota University.

In addition to speaking at Loyola’s commencement, Sean Payton will receive “an honorary doctor of letters degree” from the university.

After playing for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2014. safety Daniel Sorensen has signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

In the latest Saints mock draft from Sports Illustrated, the Saints use their first round pick on offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa.

