Tre’Quan Smith back to the Saints on a two-year deal

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back Tre’Quan Smith back on a two-year, $6 million deal, first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, which also included $4.5 million in incentives/escalators.

The deal with the Saints only guarantees him just two million, which is around the league minimum with someone that is a four-year veteran. The Saints selected him in the 3rd round in the 2018 draft, but he has not lived up to expectations and only has appeared in 51 games in four seasons. During his tenure with the Saints, Smith has 112 receptions, for 1,486, and 17 touchdowns. Last season was not really a good one for Smith as he only put 32 receptions, 377 yards and three touchdowns.

He recently had some interest from the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month and also went on a visit but decided to rejoin Jameis Winston and company. I expect the Saints offense to be healthier and much more productive heading into the 2022 season.

