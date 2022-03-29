Fleur-de-Links, March 29: Jameis Winston speaks with New Orleans media

The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

Jameis Winston speaks with New Orleans media via Zoom for the first time since re-signing with the Saints.

During the Zoom call, Jameis Winston said that he was ahead of schedule in rehabbing his knee injury.

Also during Jameis Winston’s Zoom call with New Orleans media, Winston shared his thoughts on the Saints’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson before signing him.

Jameis Winston appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast where he spoke about returning to the Saints.

The Saints have announced a sweepstake to send a fan and a guest of their choosing for a two-night stay in Las Vegas and a trip to the NFL draft on April 28th.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named Adam Trautman as the Saints player breakout player of the 2021-22 season.