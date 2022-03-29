 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 29: Jameis Winston speaks with New Orleans media

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Tre’Quan Smith back to the Saints on a two-year deal - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have re-signed wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

Jameis Winston speaks after re-signing with the New Orleans Saints - WDSU

Jameis Winston speaks with New Orleans media via Zoom for the first time since re-signing with the Saints.

Jameis Winston Ahead of Schedule - Saints News Network

During the Zoom call, Jameis Winston said that he was ahead of schedule in rehabbing his knee injury.

Saints’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson led to ‘tough conversations’ between Jameis Winston and team - NOLA

Also during Jameis Winston’s Zoom call with New Orleans media, Winston shared his thoughts on the Saints’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson before signing him.

Jameis Winston on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | March 28, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast where he spoke about returning to the Saints.

New Orleans Saints, Dudley DeBosier sending fan to Las Vegas for NFL draft - BR Proud

The Saints have announced a sweepstake to send a fan and a guest of their choosing for a two-night stay in Las Vegas and a trip to the NFL draft on April 28th.

Predicting Every NFL Team’s 2022 Breakout Player - Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named Adam Trautman as the Saints player breakout player of the 2021-22 season.

