Jameis Winston is excited and ready for this season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston spoke with the media yesterday for the first time since re-signing with team on a 2-year deal worth $28 million last Friday. Winston answered a number of questions about his injury, where he was in his rehab and how excited he is to be back in New Orleans and with the team.

“I just love this team and I love this city” Winston said.

Winton also addressed the issue of some “tough conversations” he had with the team during free agency before re-signing but said he was “thankful for them.” Winston said it was the best part for him because it led to some growth, and it allowed him to have some conversations with the team that he may have not been able to.

“We did have to have conversations that probably I didn’t want to have, or that they didn’t want to have. But it ended up leading to this now. I am here now and that’s what we have to focus on and how can we lead this team to where we want to be and where we are capable of being.”

Winston on why he wanted to come back to the #Saints



One of the big reasons: @CantGuardMike pic.twitter.com/a4NziCYFPF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 28, 2022

Winston said he is excited about the upcoming season, getting to work with Michael Thomas and while he will miss Sean Payton, he “has faith in Dennis Allen” and is excited to work with Pete Carmichael and Ron Curry.

When asked about his rehab process, “I feel great! I am ahead of schedule, to be exact. I’m gonna be back well before training camp.” Winston said he is focused and locked in and is excited and ready to get back with his teammates.

“I am excited to continue to grow as quarterback, to grow as a leader and grow in this offense.”

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter @TheNolaGirl