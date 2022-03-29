Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, per reports

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears have swapped backup quarterbacks after QB Trevor Siemian signed a deal with the Bears and Andy Dalton agreed to a deal with the Saints. The deal is one-year with $3 Million guaranteed but worth up to $6 Million with incentives. The deal has been agreed upon for a couple of days and Dalton is in New Orleans today to officially sign his deal.

Saints are signing former Bears’ QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

The deal comes after the Saints and head coach Dennis Allen officially move QB Taysom Hill back to TE. Dalton will be a traditional backup QB and the QB depth chart will look like the following, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton and Ian Book.

Dalton also adds veteran leadership and multiple years of starting experience. After leaving the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton has become a valuable QB2 with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and now New Orleans Saints.

