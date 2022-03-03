The Saints’ best trade packages for quarterbacks on the block

Jimmy Garoppolo

Say what you will about Jimmy G, but he has proven multiple times that he is more than capable of winning with a great roster around him. The Saints roster is well suited for Garoppolo, as it features one of the best offensive lines in the league as well as two outstanding playmakers in Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. We know Garoppolo is definitely on the trade block, as the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft. Garoppolo's reputation as a game manager means he will not be as expensive as other Pro Bowl level QBs potentially on the trade market.

The 49ers would likely settle for just a draft pick for Garoppolo, as they likely will not take on any big contracts since they are needing to save money to pay Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel soon. The Saints could offer a second round pick or a package that includes a day three pick this year and multiple picks next year, but I believe the fewer picks they give up the better.

Trade: Saints receive QB-Jimmy Garoppolo/49ers receive 2022 2nd round pick

Jared Goff

The Lions hold the #2 pick in the draft, and since the Jaguars have already found their franchise QB, the Lions will have their pick of quarterbacks in the 2022 draft. If they fall in love with a certain prospect, they may pull the trigger and take one at #2 overall. Jared Goff was quite average in 2021, and with the rest of the Lions roster being underwhelming the team obviously did not win very many games this season. However, Goff has proved multiple times, much like Garoppolo, that he is capable of winning on a talented roster. Goff quarterbacked the Rams to a winning record each year other than his rookie season, made the playoffs in three out of five years, and made a Super Bowl “appearance” in 2018 (we won’t talk about that anymore). If Goff is a game manager, he is one of the better game managers in the NFL.

If the Lions are willing to trade Goff, they likely will part with him for just draft capital.

Trade: Saints receive QB-Jared Goff/Lions receive 2022 2nd round pick

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson might be the most realistic option the Saints have of acquiring an elite quarterback this offseason. It would take a lot, but Wilson would make the Saints instant Super Bowl contenders once again if they were able to trade for the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson would bring the talent and veteran leadership that has been missing since Drew Brees retired, but Saints GM Mickey Loomis would have to create some extra cap room if Wilson is to be brought in.

Assuming that the financials are taken care of, the Saints would almost certainly have to give up their first round pick and at least one starter in order to acquire Wilson. The player the Seahawks would find most enticing would be Marshon Lattimore, as he is a young and very talented corner that you can build a defense around. The Seahawks are thin at corner, and the prospect of acquiring a 25-year old CB that is already a 4-time Pro Bowl would be hard to turn down. The emergence of Paulson Adebo and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will allow the Saints defensive backfield to remain above average with Lattimore, especially if they are also able to retain Marcus Williams.

Trade: Saints receive QB-Russell Wilson/Seahawks receive CB-Marshon Lattimore, 2022 1st round pick, 2022 4th round pick

Aaron Rodgers

The idea of a two time defending NFL MVP being traded is something that has never happened in the history of the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is likely to become the first one this offseason. If the Saints want to go out and get Rodgers, they will indeed have to give up a massive amount of assets, but would instantly become one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Rodgers’ recent post on Instagram seemingly means he is not long for Green Bay, and the Saints would be one of the most enticing destinations for the 10-time Pro Bowler.

The Saints would have to sacrifice no less than two first rounders and possibly one or two starters in order to trade for Rodgers. The Packers could use help on defense and the Saints may have to part with some talent if they want to go all-in on Rodgers.

Trade: Saints receive QB-Aaron Rodgers/Packers receive CB-Marshon Lattimore, DE-Marcus Davenport, 2022 1st round pick, 2023 1st round pick

