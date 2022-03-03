Top 5 free agents the Saints must re-sign

With the 2021 season officially in the books, and the 2022 offseason just weeks away lets take a look at five players the New Orleans Saints must bring back in the 2022 NFL season.

5. Terron Armstead

The reason Armstead is number five on this is list is simple, in a perfect world bringing back Terron Armstead makes tons of sense for the Saints. He’s one of the longest tenured players on the team, a valuable team leader and huge staple in the community, oh and when healthy he is still on of the best left tackles in the NFL, however we do not live in a perfect world. Given Armstead’s age (30 years old) you’d assume he has one more huge payout in his career. The Saints at the moment simply couldn’t afford Armstead with other pressing needs, and they have both Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst signed through next season. If Armstead were to come back to New Orleans it would almost certainly be below his predicted market price which sits at 23.9 million according to Spotrac. In the end bringing back Armstead could be a “must” only if the money is right.

4. Deonte Harty

Given the teams Quarterback situation throughout the entire season, Deonte Harty was by far the most reliable and dependable playmaker at the receiver position finishing 3rd in receptions and second in touchdowns despite missing 4 games due to suspension. In each season Harty has continued to make strides and shown growth each year. Harty is going to be a restricted free agent which means the Saints can offer the lowest tender since Harty was a undrafted rookie. Any team can offer Harty a deal and the Saints will have up to five days to match the offer. Keeping Harty must be a top priority for the Saints as they rebuild their wide receiver core.

3. P.J. Williams

P.J. Williams has really gone from a guy who couldn’t find a role in this defense to becoming a reliable and essential part how well this defense functions. Williams played a such a high level this year from so many different positions whether it was playing cornerback, safety, or playing in the box. After a couple one year deals Williams has earned the right to secure a bag from another team. It’s in the best interest for both Williams and the Saints that a deal gets done.

2. Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston from what we saw last year has certainly earned a right to come back to New Orleans and play quarterback for the Saints in 2022. The question is will the Saints look to upgrade the position or be contempt bringing Winston back? With the NFL Combine underway there will be rumors and ramblings about these Quarterbacks. If there is a chance the Saints can acquire one of these stars quarterbacks then they absolutely should, however there are some reports about Rodgers and Wilson staying put, potentially the 49ers could hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo could stay another year if Trey Lance isn’t ready, the price on Deshaun Watson could just be too high for the Saints. If Rodgers and Wilson are out of the picture I'm perfectly fine with the Saints running it back with Winston. Despite the lack of weapons Winston looked efficient and the locker room loves the leadership and energy Winston brings. He

Free-agent-to-be QB Jameis Winston is running today for the first time since undergoing surgery on the left ACL he tore Oct. 31 vs. the Buccaneers, by Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM pic.twitter.com/Lt3aH4hgRX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2022

1. Marcus Williams

After playing on the franchise tag Marcus Williams is set to hit the open market and potentially make quite the payday. Williams played a incredibly high level this year and once again has proven he is one of the better coverage safeties in the NFL. Tagging Williams again would cost the Saints around $13.5 million with all of it hitting the cap right away. It would make sense to try and get a long term deal done as Williams is one of the corner stones of this defense.

