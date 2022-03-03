 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, March 3: Another Jameis Winston workout video spreads on Twitter

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

The best Saints mock draft? - Canal Street Chronicles

The latest mock draft from Pro Football Network has the Saints selecting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the first round, but later rounds have the Saints drafting a wide receiver, a defensive tackle, an offensive tackle, a safety, and a tight end.

2022 NFL Draft: Ohio State WR Chris Olave receiving advice from New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas - 24/7 Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave recently spoke on the multiple conversations that he has had with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and the advice that he received from Thomas.

Look: New Jameis Winston Workout Video Is Going Viral - The Spun

Another video showing Jameis Winston’s workout on his road to recover has gone viral on Twitter. (Tweet below)

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers targeting former Florida State quarterback - Nole Gameday

A NFL source has indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Jameis Winston.

Saints begin reloading defense with signing of Albert Huggins, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

According to a report from John Hendrix, the Saints have re-signed DT Albert Huggins.

Chris Grier admits that Miami called Saints about Sean Payton; but no interest in Brady - Dolphins Talk

In response to reports about the Miami Dolphins’ interest in Sean Payton and Tom Brady, general manager Chris Grier has said that, while there was no interest in Tom Brady, the team was interested in acquiring Sean Payton.

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 16 at Chateau Country Club - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have announced the date and location for their Celebrity Golf Classic, which will be attended by new head coach Dennis Allen and “some current New Orleans Saints players.”

