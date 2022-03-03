Fleur-de-Links, March 3: Another Jameis Winston workout video spreads on Twitter

The latest mock draft from Pro Football Network has the Saints selecting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the first round, but later rounds have the Saints drafting a wide receiver, a defensive tackle, an offensive tackle, a safety, and a tight end.

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave recently spoke on the multiple conversations that he has had with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and the advice that he received from Thomas.

Another video showing Jameis Winston’s workout on his road to recover has gone viral on Twitter. (Tweet below)

A NFL source has indicated that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Jameis Winston.

According to a report from John Hendrix, the Saints have re-signed DT Albert Huggins.

In response to reports about the Miami Dolphins’ interest in Sean Payton and Tom Brady, general manager Chris Grier has said that, while there was no interest in Tom Brady, the team was interested in acquiring Sean Payton.

The Saints have announced the date and location for their Celebrity Golf Classic, which will be attended by new head coach Dennis Allen and “some current New Orleans Saints players.”

