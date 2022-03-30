Fleur-de-Links, March 30: Saints sign veteran QB

The Saints have signed multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed.

Saints fans seem to be generally happy with the signing of Any Dalton.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis speaks on the signing of Andy Dalton, saying “He’s an experienced QB,” and “We can win games with him.”

Dennis Allen has said that Taysom Hill will be playing mostly tight end moving forward.

Dennis Allen speaks highly of new Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and recent Lions acquisition Garrett Griffin.

Dennis Allen speaks on the Saints offseason, saying that he believes the team has done a good job in filling spots so far, but there are “still a couple of things” that they need to do.

Even more notes from Dennis Allen’s presser, including the team’s remaining need at wide receiver, James Hurst’s future with the team, and more.