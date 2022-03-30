Fleur-de-Links, March 30: Saints sign veteran QB

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed multi-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal with $3 million guaranteed.
Andy Dalton To The Saints: NFL World Reacts - The Spun
Saints fans seem to be generally happy with the signing of Any Dalton.
Saints GM Mickey Loomis explains why the team decided to add QB Andy Dalton - NOLA
Saints GM Mickey Loomis speaks on the signing of Andy Dalton, saying “He’s an experienced QB,” and “We can win games with him.”
Saints head coach Dennis Allen says Taysom Hill will focus on playing tight end - NFL.com
Dennis Allen has said that Taysom Hill will be playing mostly tight end moving forward.
Saints coach Dennis Allen provides insight on new Lions TE Garrett Griffin, Aaron Glenn - Pride of Detroit
Dennis Allen speaks highly of new Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and recent Lions acquisition Garrett Griffin.
New Orleans Saints addressing ‘musts’ as offseason progresses - New Orleans Saints
Dennis Allen speaks on the Saints offseason, saying that he believes the team has done a good job in filling spots so far, but there are “still a couple of things” that they need to do.
Takeaways from Dennis Allen’s Tuesday Presser - Saints News Network
Even more notes from Dennis Allen’s presser, including the team’s remaining need at wide receiver, James Hurst’s future with the team, and more.
Welcome to New Orleans, @andydalton14!
Read more
"Another for Winston!"
Saints are signing former Bears' QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source.
